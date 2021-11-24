Anambra Election, One Of The Most Difficult Ever – Mahmood Yakubu

Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described the recently-concluded Anambra Governorship election as one of the most difficult elections eever held in the Country.

The INEC boss said preparations for the elections was held under very difficult circumstances, owing to the razing of the INEC State Office in Awka, and the Monday sit-at-home order directed by the IPOB. Ballot boxes, vehicles, voting booths, Power Generators were all brought in from Abuja, Enugu and Imo States.

Addressing the issues surrounding the BVAS, Yakubu insisted that the challenges witnessed by the Machine was more or less from the Operators of the system and not the machine itself. He stressed that some of the better trained adhoc staff withdrew from the election due to the difficult atmosphere at the time.

He however hailed the election as credible.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ikx5a4Q6qz0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cu6L0_YV0lE

