Anambra Election: PDP’s Ozigbo Wins Own Polling Unit

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, has won in his polling unit.

Ozigbo had 75 votes with his closest rival, Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, recording 8 votes.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Ozigbo voted at polling unit 010 Social Center, Ward 005, of Aguata Local Government.

He voted around 11:35 a.m. with his wife.

Voting ended at the polling unit around 3:33 p.m. and counting commenced immediately.

Speaking after voting, Mr Ozigbo said he was disappointed by the ineffectiveness of the Biomodal Voters Authentication System (BVAS). He, however, praised INEC for introducing the machine into the election process.

“For me, it is a mixed feeling. On one hand, I am thankful to God that I have been able to vote and the smooth sailing. However, I am a bit worried about the number of minutes it took us to get the voting done,” he said.

“It took a while to try all the biometrics. We tried the first thumb, second thumb, then the picture and came back failed. At some point, the network failed. We had to ‘hotspot’ and eventually it worked.

Counting of votes is still ongoing across polling units in the ward. Although, because of delayed commencement, voting is still ongoing elsewhere.

Below is the breakdown of the results:

TIME: 3:22PM

PU: 010 Social Center

WARD: 005 Amesi

LG: Aguata LGA

APC- 2

APGA- 8

PDP- 75

Labour- 1

Accord- 1

