Anambra Election: Police Officers Protest Over Non-Payment Of Feeding Allowance (Pix)

Police officers deployed for Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State have protested the alleged non-payment of their feeding allowance.⁣⁣

The officers, on Friday, demanded that the N10,000 approved for their feeding should be paid immediately. The cops, many of whom arrived Anambra during the week, were not given accommodation.⁣⁣

According to a video made available to goldmynetv on Friday, the officers gathered at Idemili Ogidi Police Division, chanting “pay us our money.”⁣⁣

“Here are policemen protesting over non-payment of Election feeding allowance. 10,000 naira is the amount for feeding. Meanwhile, over three days now, no accommodation and no food to eat. Many of the junior ranks are stranded in Idemili Ogidi Division where they received 1,500 police personnel from Lagos State,” an affected senior police officer said.

