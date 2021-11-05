Anambra Election: Police Release Phone Numbers Of 12 Senior Officers (Photo)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Ahead of the gubernatorial election in Anambra state tomorrow, the Nigeria Police has given out some emergency numbers to call should violence erupt.

It was posted on its verified Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: