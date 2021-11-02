Anambra Election: Prof. Yakubu, Bishop Kukah, Others Arrive Enugu Enroute Awka (Pics)

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu and his entourage have just arrived at Enugu Airport en route Akwa.

The chairman’s entourage includes National Commissioners, members of the Technical Team, Directors and other Directing Staff, Bishop Hassan Kukah, one of the conveners of the National Peace Committee was on the same flight.



TVC

Recall that, the National Peace Committee co-chaired by a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, announced that a peace accord will be signed by the various political parties and stakeholders on November 4, 2021, at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka

