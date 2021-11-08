Anambra election result update: Soludo 103,946, Ozigbo 51,322, Andy Uba 42,9942

The Governorship Election in Anambra state result shows that APGA’s Charles Chukwuma Soludo is leading so far. He has recorded 103,946 so far. Coming a distant second is PDP candidate Valentine Ozigbo with 51, 322. Andy Uba of APC scored 42, 942 so far. Below is what other candidates scored. However, no winner has been declared yet because election in some areas in Ihiala will take place on November 9, GISTMASTER gathered.
A – 1793
AA – 76
AAC- 580
ADC – 313
ADP – 743
APC – 42942
APGA – 103946
APM – 288
APP – 133
BP- 173
LP- 2697
NNPP – 111
NRM – 207
PDP – 51322
PRP – 428
SDP – 782
YPP – 20917
ZLP – 2070.
Total valid votes: 229521
Rejected votes: 7841
Total votes cast: 237362