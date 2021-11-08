Anambra election result update: Soludo 103,946, Ozigbo 51,322, Andy Uba 42,9942

The Governorship Election in Anambra state result shows that APGA’s Charles Chukwuma Soludo is leading so far. He has recorded 103,946 so far. Coming a distant second is PDP candidate Valentine Ozigbo with 51, 322. Andy Uba of APC scored 42, 942 so far. Below is what other candidates scored. However, no winner has been declared yet because election in some areas in Ihiala will take place on November 9, GISTMASTER gathered.

A – 1793

AA – 76

AAC- 580

ADC – 313

ADP – 743

APC – 42942

APGA – 103946

APM – 288

APP – 133

BP- 173

LP- 2697

NNPP – 111

NRM – 207

PDP – 51322

PRP – 428

SDP – 782

YPP – 20917

ZLP – 2070.

Total valid votes: 229521

Rejected votes: 7841

Total votes cast: 237362

