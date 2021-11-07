Anambra Election: Soludo In Early Lead, Wins 6 LGA Announced So Far (See Results)

Early results have given preliminary victory to the All Progressives Grand Alliance in all six local government areas announced so far in the ongoing Anambra State governorship election.

The party’s candidate, Charles Soludo, had earlier been reported to have won his polling unit and ward by wide margin.

Mr Soludo has amassed the highest votes in Onitsha South, Awka South, Anaocha, Anambra East, Orumba South and Njikoka.

Anambra State has 21 local government areas and collation is expected to extend into Sunday.

There are 18 candidates contesting in the election. None of them is a woman, despite Anambra State being the only state to have had a female governor in Nigeria. Virginia Etiaba became governor in November 2006 after former Governor Peter Obi was impeached, but she handed over back to Mr Obi in February 2007 after an appeal court nullified the impeachment.

Local government results so far:

NJIKOKA

APC – 3,216

APGA – 8,803

PDP – 3,409

YPP – 924

ORUMBA SOUTH

APC: 2,060

APGA: 4,394

PDP: 1,672

YPP: 887

ANAMBRA EAST

APC 2034

APGA: 9746

PDP: 1380

YPP: 559

ANAOCHA

APC – 2,085

APGA – 6,911

PDP – 5,108

YPP – 868

AWKA SOUTH

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5489

YPP – 919

ONITSHA SOUTH

APC – 2,050

APGA – 4,281

PDP – 2,253



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-east/493897-anambradecides2021-soludo-in-early-lead-wins-six-lga-announced-so-far.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...