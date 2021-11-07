Anambra Election: Soludo Wins 16 Of 18 LGAs Announced By INEC

Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance has garnered more votes than his main challengers in Saturday’s governorship election, winning all the 16 out of 18 local government areas results announced so far by the electoral office INEC. The state has 21 local government areas and the candidates of APC and PDP are the runners-up so far.

Mr Soludo, 61, has been locked in a close contest with Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party and Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party. The candidates are seeking to replace Governor Willie Obiano, the only APGA governor in the country.

Mr Obiano supported Mr Soludo during the primaries and pulled resources that aided his ardent campaign against candidates of the two biggest political parties, APC and PDP.

The 18 LGAs so far announced are Onitsha South, Ndemili South, Anyamelum, Oyi, Dunukofia, Awka South, Aguata, Anaocha, Orumba North, Orumba South, Njikoka, Idemili North, Onitsha North, Ogbaru, Nnewi North and Anambra East. Voting will, however, be allowed to continue on Sunday across polling units where delays were forced by widespread voting machine malfunctions.

PDP and YPP have won a local government area each.

From announced results, APGA scored 96,916; PDP scored 46,862; and APC scored 39,667.

Announced results:

1. Aguata LGA

APC: 4,773

APGA: 9,136

PDP: 3,798

2. Awka South LGA

APC: 2,595

APGA: 12,891

PDP: 5,489

3. Anambra East LGA

APC: 2,034

APGA: 9,746

PDP: 1,380

4. Onitsha South LGA

APC: 2,050

APGA: 4,281

PDP: 2,253

5. Orumba North LGA

APC: 2,692

APGA: 4,826

PDP: 1,863

6. Orumba South LGA

APC: 2,060

APGA: 4,394

PDP: 1,672

7. Anaocha LGA

APC: 2,085

APGA: 6,911

PDP: 5,108

8. Ekwusigo LGA

APC: 1,237

APGA: 2,570

PDP: 1,857

9. Dunukofia LGA

APC: 1, 991

APGA: 4,124

PDP: 1,680

10. Oyi LGA

APC: 2,830

APGA: 6,133

PDP: 2,484

11. Ayamelum LGA

APC: 2,409

APGA: 3,424

PDP: 2,804

12. Idemili South LGA

APC: 1,039

APGA: 2,312

PDP: 2,016

13. Njikoka LGA

APC: 3,216

APGA: 8,803

PDP: 3,409

14. Nnewi North LGA

APC: 1,278

APGA: 3,369

PDP: 1,511

YPP: 6,485

15. Ogbaru LGA

APC: 1,178

APGA: 3,051

PDP: 3,445

16. Onitsha North LGA

APC: 3,909

APGA: 5,587

PDP: 3,781

17. Idemili North LGA

APC: 2,291

APGA: 5,358

PDP: 2,312

18. Nnewi South LGA

APC: 1,307

APGA: 3,243

PDP: 2,226

YPP: 1,327



