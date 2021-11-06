Anambra Election: Soludo Wins Own Polling Unit (Photo)

Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the APGA’s candidate for the 2021 Anambra Guber elections has won his Polling Unit.

Soludo voted at the Ofiyi Square, PU 002, Isuofia Ward in Aguata LGA.

APC 3
APGA 126
PDP 5
LP 1
YPP 3

