Anambra Election: Soludo’s Daughters Congratulate Him On His Victory (Photos)

The daughters of Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Adaora and Ekene, have sent their father congratulatory messages on his governorship election victory, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to her Instagram handle Adaora wrote;

“Congratulations dad @ccsoludo! Words cannot express how proud of you I am. I know this hasn’t been an easy journey but this is a divine journey whose time has come.

You are truly the people’s choice! Thank you Ndi Anambra for believing in him and for the massive support

Long live APGA!

Long live Anambra State!

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

#soludo #APGA #anambradecides2021 #anambradecides #anambradecided”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWF3zxpjURr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Also on Instagram, Ekene wrote;

“Congratulations Dad! to me there is no other way that this election could have gone! You fight on a daily basis for peace and innovation and now you have the platform to evoke real lasting change as the governor of Anambra state, your home town. Anambra needs a leader like you and the polls have shown that the people feel the same way. @ccsoludo I am beyond proud of you and I love you”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWFqLkGsoxM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://igberetvnews.com/1405712/anambra-election-soludos-daughters-congratulate-victory-photos/

