Anambra Election: US Threatens Visa Ban Against Troublemakers

The United States has threatened to impose visa ban on those who foment trouble in the Anambra governorship election.

The warning was given in a statement issued by the US Mission in Nigeria on Wednesday.

“The United States looks forward to a gubernatorial election in Anambra State on November 6 that is peaceful and transparent, with results that accurately reflect the will of the state’s residents.”

“We will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the elections.

“We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process.

“Under U.S. immigration law, certain violations also may lead to restrictions on family members. We call on citizens, electoral officials, party members, and security force personnel to do their part in ensuring a credible and secure electoral process.”

The election is billed for Saturday.



