Anambra Election: Your Tactics Are Harming Igbos Greatly – Moghalu Tells IPOB

The 2019 Presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu has today chided the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) on their sit-at-home order which may affect voter turnout in the November 6 Anambra Guber election.

Moghalu, who also hails from Anambra State, stated that whilst there are valid arguments of political marginalisation against the Igbos, IPoB’s sit-at-home order could only exacerbate the situation.

The former CBN Deputy Governor recently defected to the African Democratic Congress and made these comments via a social media microblogging site.

As the Anambra State Governorship election looms on Saturday, the legitimacy of Nigeria’s democracy will once again be tested. Anambrarians should know that VOTING is their civic duty. Except for reasons of physical impossibility, the people should vote.

The security authorities need to reassure the people that the unprecedented security presence is meant to ensure that Anambra residents vote in peace and will be protected. Sadly, the state’s traditional voter apathy even in the best of times has not been countered with effective voter education by @inecnigeria and civil society groups.

Anambra, Nigerians, and Ndigbo in general, should know that, yes, we have valid arguments that the region has been politically marginalized, but we make the marginalization even worse, instead of confronting it with action, when we don’t turn out to vote. The complex problem of the IPOB sit-at-home order is a challenge. But that’s why there is a heavy security presence.

@NigeriaGov has not handled the IPOB issue well, with its exclusive reliance on force instead of including dialogue among its options in what is essentially a political conflict that has turned into criminality. Even worse is the failure and illegitimacy of the region’s traditional political elite, a vacuum IPOB occupied. But IPOB’s tactics are harming the Igbo greatly.

Say what anyone may, the violence, state of fear, and staggering economic productivity losses, increase rather than reverse marginalization and steals hope from the future of our young people in the region. Vote on Saturday. Vote for our hopes, not for our fears. Vote for @ADCNig

