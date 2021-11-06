Anambra Governorship Election 2021: Live Updates And Monitoring

The day is here for the Anambra 2021 gubernatorial election. The election will be coming ip today Saturday 6th November, 2021

18 Political parties are registered for the Election

A
Maduka Godwin
Obi Ifeatu

AA
Etiaba Chukwuogo
Uchebo Mwao

AAC
Nwankwo Chidozie
Nwaebili Clare

ADC
Akachukwu Nwankpo
Lawrence Ughamadu

ADP
Ume-Ezeoke Douglas
Maxwell Chukujama

APC
Andy Uba
Chukwuemeka Okafor

APGA
Charles Soludo
Ibezim Gilbert

APM
Onyejegbu Okwudili
Onuora Letitia

APP
Azubuike Echetebu
Ogbonna Nnabike

BP
Chika Okeke
Chika Adibe

LP
Agbasimalo Emmanuel
Muokwue Peter

NNPP
Ohajimkpo Emeka
Nwude Ebelechukwu

NRM
Ezenwafor Victor
Ojukwu Chukwuma

PDP
Valentine Ozigbo
Lilian Enemo

PRP
Nnamdi Nwawuo
Igbo Gozie

SDP
Uzoh Godwin
Chira Obiora

YPP
Ifeanyi Ubah
Okechukwu Eze

ZLP
Okonkwo Francis
Jessie Uka

18 registered parties present candidates for the election, of which All the Governorship candidates are male, for the deputy Governorship candidate there are 9 Males and 7 Females

INEC has ruled out voting in 88 Polling Units because there are no voters

Basic Facts about the Election
* The present Anambra state was created by the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida on August 27, 1991

* Anambra State consists of 21 Local Government Areas.

*Anambra has three Senatorial Districts – North, South and Central

* There are 11 Federal Constituencies in Anambra-Aguata, Anambra North/Anambra South, Awka North/Awka South, Idemili North/Idemili South, Ihiala, Njikoka/Dukunofia/Anaocha, Nnewi North/Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Onitsha North/Onitsha South, Orumba North/Orumba South and Oyi/Oyamulem

* Eligible voters 2,525,471

