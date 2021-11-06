Anambra Governorship Election 2021: Live Updates And Monitoring

The day is here for the Anambra 2021 gubernatorial election. The election will be coming ip today Saturday 6th November, 2021
18 Political parties are registered for the Election
A
Maduka Godwin
Obi Ifeatu
AA
Etiaba Chukwuogo
Uchebo Mwao
AAC
Nwankwo Chidozie
Nwaebili Clare
ADC
Akachukwu Nwankpo
Lawrence Ughamadu
ADP
Ume-Ezeoke Douglas
Maxwell Chukujama
APC
Andy Uba
Chukwuemeka Okafor
APGA
Charles Soludo
Ibezim Gilbert
APM
Onyejegbu Okwudili
Onuora Letitia
APP
Azubuike Echetebu
Ogbonna Nnabike
BP
Chika Okeke
Chika Adibe
LP
Agbasimalo Emmanuel
Muokwue Peter
NNPP
Ohajimkpo Emeka
Nwude Ebelechukwu
NRM
Ezenwafor Victor
Ojukwu Chukwuma
PDP
Valentine Ozigbo
Lilian Enemo
PRP
Nnamdi Nwawuo
Igbo Gozie
SDP
Uzoh Godwin
Chira Obiora
YPP
Ifeanyi Ubah
Okechukwu Eze
ZLP
Okonkwo Francis
Jessie Uka
18 registered parties present candidates for the election, of which All the Governorship candidates are male, for the deputy Governorship candidate there are 9 Males and 7 Females
INEC has ruled out voting in 88 Polling Units because there are no voters
Basic Facts about the Election
* The present Anambra state was created by the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida on August 27, 1991
* Anambra State consists of 21 Local Government Areas.
*Anambra has three Senatorial Districts – North, South and Central
* There are 11 Federal Constituencies in Anambra-Aguata, Anambra North/Anambra South, Awka North/Awka South, Idemili North/Idemili South, Ihiala, Njikoka/Dukunofia/Anaocha, Nnewi North/Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Onitsha North/Onitsha South, Orumba North/Orumba South and Oyi/Oyamulem
* Eligible voters 2,525,471
Stay tuned for more updates.