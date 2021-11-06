Anambra Governorship Election 2021: Live Updates And Monitoring

The day is here for the Anambra 2021 gubernatorial election. The election will be coming ip today Saturday 6th November, 2021

18 Political parties are registered for the Election

A

Maduka Godwin

Obi Ifeatu

AA

Etiaba Chukwuogo

Uchebo Mwao

AAC

Nwankwo Chidozie

Nwaebili Clare

ADC

Akachukwu Nwankpo

Lawrence Ughamadu

ADP

Ume-Ezeoke Douglas

Maxwell Chukujama

APC

Andy Uba

Chukwuemeka Okafor

APGA

Charles Soludo

Ibezim Gilbert

APM

Onyejegbu Okwudili

Onuora Letitia

APP

Azubuike Echetebu

Ogbonna Nnabike

BP

Chika Okeke

Chika Adibe

LP

Agbasimalo Emmanuel

Muokwue Peter

NNPP

Ohajimkpo Emeka

Nwude Ebelechukwu

NRM

Ezenwafor Victor

Ojukwu Chukwuma

PDP

Valentine Ozigbo

Lilian Enemo

PRP

Nnamdi Nwawuo

Igbo Gozie

SDP

Uzoh Godwin

Chira Obiora

YPP

Ifeanyi Ubah

Okechukwu Eze

ZLP

Okonkwo Francis

Jessie Uka

18 registered parties present candidates for the election, of which All the Governorship candidates are male, for the deputy Governorship candidate there are 9 Males and 7 Females

INEC has ruled out voting in 88 Polling Units because there are no voters

Basic Facts about the Election

* The present Anambra state was created by the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida on August 27, 1991

* Anambra State consists of 21 Local Government Areas.

*Anambra has three Senatorial Districts – North, South and Central

* There are 11 Federal Constituencies in Anambra-Aguata, Anambra North/Anambra South, Awka North/Awka South, Idemili North/Idemili South, Ihiala, Njikoka/Dukunofia/Anaocha, Nnewi North/Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Onitsha North/Onitsha South, Orumba North/Orumba South and Oyi/Oyamulem

* Eligible voters 2,525,471

Stay tuned for more updates.

