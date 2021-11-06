Anambra Governorship Election Live Results Updates From Polling Units (Pictures)

[i]Voters in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east, overcame their initial fear and came out to cast their vote in the crucial governorship election.

The election has been peaceful so far.

Local government areas where the Anambra election 2021 is taking place include: Aguata, Awka North, Awka South, Anambra East, Anambra West, Anaocha, Ayamelum, Dunukofia, Ekwusigo, Idemili North, Idemili South, Ihiala, Njikoka, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Orumba North, Orumba South and Oyi.

Please note that INEC is yet to confirm any candidate the winner.

Below are the results gathered so far.

Please stay tuned.[/i]



Source: https://independent.ng/anambra-election-live-results-from-polling-units/

