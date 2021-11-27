Anambra: Meet The Contestants Of The First Miss Orumba South Beauty Pageant (Photos)

Anambra Jubilates As NYCN Holds First Miss Orumba South Beauty Pageant Dec. 4, Release Contestants Photos

All is now set for the first edition of Miss Orumba South Beauty Pageant scheduled to take place on December 4, 2021.

The event which will hold at Las Pinas hotel, Umunze by 7:00pm is being organised by National Youth Council of Nigeria, Orumba South Chapter, Anambra State.

Our correspondent gathered that the people of the state especially in the local government area are in jubilant mood, anxiously waiting for this event.

Below is the full list of contestants

Queen Jess. (E/Umuonyia)

Joyce. (Eziagu)

Esther. (Ihite)

Tina. (Ogbunka)

Somia. (Federal College of Edu)

Florence. (Owerre Ezukala)

Lilian. (Ogbunka)

Augustina. (Nawfija)

Venessa. (E/Umuonyia)

Petra. (Ogboji)

Mimi. (Ogbunka)

Angel. (E/Umuonyia)

Ejimofor. (Ogbunka)

Chioma. (Umuchukwu)

Fans are advised to vote for the favorite participants with just N50.

The winner is expected to walk home with the sum of N200,000 with an iPhone while the runner up will get N150,000 and an Android phone.

The second runner up will smile home with a mouth watering sum of N100,000.

The Coordinator National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Orumba South LG, Comr. Casmir Chibuike Orie in a chat with our correspondent says the event seeks to harness the tourism potentials of the local government.

According to Comrade Chibuike, it will also raise modeling talents among young maidens and assist in developing them to international standard.

He further added that it will promote indigenous culture.

