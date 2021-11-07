Anambra: No Election In Ihiala LGA – Collation Officer

Ahmadu Umar, the collation officer for Ihiala LGA, says there was no election in his area.

Umar, who disclosed this on Sunday while making a presentation after the result for Aguata LGA was declared, didn’t state why there was no election in Ihiala LGA.

He said there are 148,407 registered voters in the LGA, adding that election didn’t take place in Ihiala.

TheCable had reported that election officials in some polling units in the LGA reported being attacked by hoodlums, after which elections in those units were suspended.



https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-no-election-in-ihiala-lga-says-collation-officer

