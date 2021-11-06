Anambra: Officers Were Not Protesting But Chanting Victory Songs – Police

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6836858/anambra-election-police-officers-protest

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jb91O-WbPFw

The Nigerian Police Force in Anambra has denied a trending video of policemen allegedly protesting about payment for election duty.

Though the video showed men chanting songs, wordings accompanying the video stated that the men were protesting the non-payment of allowances for the election.

But Police in Anambra has denied it, saying that the men were rather in high spirit, chanting victory songs as they awaited their last-minute posting to places of assignments for the election.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, DCP Aderemi Adeoye said: “The alleged video of police officers protesting for non – payment is not true as portrayed in the clip.

“A careful study of the video shows a group of personnel in high spirit awaiting deployment for the election chanting victory songs.

“The Police Command remains focused and committed to protecting the sanity of the electoral process in Anambra state.”

Meanwhile, the leader of police operations in Anambra, DIG Zaki Ahmed had told journalists in a press conference that it is the first time policemen were paid their full allowances for election duty before commencement of operations.

DAILY POST gathered that police officers for the Anambra election submitted their bank details and their IPPIS for their payment, and it is being handled by the federal government and not the police.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...