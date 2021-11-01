Anambra Polls: Group Calls For Sack Of Professor Ibeanu

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

A group known as the Save Nigeria Movement(SNM) has reiterated its call for the sack of a commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Okey Ibeanu.

This was contained in a statement sent to POLITICS NIGERIA signed by the group’s convener, Rev. Solomon Semanka. The group alleged that Prof. Ibeanu and Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano are in cahoots to manipulate the electoral exercise in favour of the preferred candidate.

The statement read; “You will recall that a forthnite ago precisely on sunday October 17, 2021, the Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) addressed you and made one outstanding disclosure as well as two specific demands. We made reference to a media allegation that a South East governor bribed some INEC officials with $4m and that another senior INEC National Commissioner from the same region facilitated that illegitimate process.”

“Based on the media report, we quickly identified Gov Obiano and Prof Okey Ibeanu as those responsible. Weeks after we called for the sack or suspension of Ibeanu from INEC, it is disheartening to note that he is still in the Commission playing very unsavoury roles aimed at compromising the process.”

“Just this weekend, Prof Ibeanu travelled to Awka to mobilise support for his paymaster. We understand that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Nwachukwu Orji was his research assistant at UNN where he first helped him secure employment and later appointed REC. This means that the REC is at the beck and call of the Prof.”

“The attention of the public and indeed all stakeholders is once again drawn to the unprofessional conduct of Ibeanu and his determination to not only skew the process in favour of Obiano but use his office to stampede the REC and the LG electoral officers do his bidding. Information at our disposal also revealed that the Prof has collected more funds and was in Anambra State during the weekend to distribute same.”

“While security agencies and INEC are yet to commence the investigation of the Professor, we demand that such enquiry is begun immediately. We also demand that:

A. Prof Ibeanu be suspended from INEC;

B. Prof Ibeanu be sacked, investigated and prosecuted for falling short of standards expected of a public official of his class

C. No sensitive duty be assigned to Ibeanu in the entire period of the Anambra Governorship election considering his compromised dispositions

D. All NGOs and critical stakeholders should look into the allegations against Prof Ibeanu and advise him to recuse himself from the election in Anambra State.

https://politicsnigeria.com/anambra-polls-group-calls-for-sack-of-professor-ibeanu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...