Anambra Written Result: CTD Debunks APGA’s Accusation Against APC

Coalition for True Democracy (CTD) has described All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ’s claim that APC has Written Results in 10 LGAs of Anambra State 24 Hours Ahead of the Anambra Election as ridiculous, irrational and baseless.

The coordinator Mr. Samuel Okolo said in a statement on Friday that APGA’s claim “can best be described as a comic relief from the recent pressure, challenges and fear of defeat.”

The Anambra State Commissioner for information & Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba had alleged that the APC has written results in 10 LGAs of Anambra State 24 Hours Ahead of the Anambra Election.

Okolo said the APGA is already making up excuses having realised that it is going to lose the election According to him, every indication points that it is the APGA that has been buying votes.

“It is a clear testimony that the APGA has already conceded election defeat long before tomorrow’s process”, he said.

Okolo added that in its desperate bid to remain in public reckoning, APGA had recently resorted to many diversionary activities knowing fully that defeat is staring at them.

He said the APGA was clearly unsettled and afraid of the APC’s widespread popularity.

Okolo said this was the reason for its imaginary, baseless and concocted allegations of a plan to rig tomorrows election, adding that the APC would not learn APGA’s bad habits on election fraud.

He assured that there would be no need to rig any election because according to him, the electoral choice has already been made by the people of Anambra who will vote for APC and its candidates.



https://premiumnewsnigeria.com/2021/11/05/anambra-guber-coalition-debunks-apgas-accusation/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...