Anambra2021: Where Are The 230,201 APC Members Who Voted In The Primaries?

Kindly help me to ask the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun to tell us where the 230,201 APC members that voted Andy Uba in the Direct Primaries which he conducted were hidden…
Why didn’t they come out to vote??
Or, did they vote for the other candidates?
..
This is going to be an issue for another day shaa..
For now, let’s conclude with the main election first.

