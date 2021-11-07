AnambraDecides: Accord Party’s Godwin Maduka Wins Own Ward, Loses LGA To APGA (Pics)

The Accord Party’s candidate and Governorship hopeful in the 2021 Anambra Guber election, Dr. Godwin Maduka has won his Polling Unit and delivered his Ward as well.

Maduka who voted in his Umuchukwu Ward, won all five PUs but did not offer any showing in other wards, conceding the Orumba South LGA to APGA’s Chukwuma Soludo.

Umuchukwu has 5 PUs:

Community School (PU001)

A – 105

APC – 5

APGA – 6

PDP – 5

Aruikpa Square (PU002)

A – 45

APC – 3

APGA – 5

PDP – 0

Uhu Square (PU003)

A – 59

APC – 1

APGA – 3

PDP – 2

Umueze Square (PU004)

A – 71

APC – 3

APGA – 7

PDP – 1

Afor Market Square (PU005)

A – 42

APC – 2

APGA – 7

PDP – 4

A – 322

APC – 14

APGA – 28

PDP – 12

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...