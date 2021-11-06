#AnambraDecides: APC Candidate, Andy Ubah Casts Vote (Pictures)

On 

#AnambraDecides2021

“I Believe APC Is Winning This Election And By God’s Grace I Will Be Declared Winner In The Next Hours”

~Senator Andy Emmanuel Uba Speaking To Journalists After Casting His Votes

Report By: CHIEFDONALD.com

