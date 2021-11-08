AnambraDecides: APGA’s Soludo Wins 17 LGAs As INEC Declares Final Results

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has been declared winner in 17 local government areas out of the 19 announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Anambra governorship election.

In the result of Anambra West, which was announced by the INEC returning officer, Dr German Anagbogu, the APC got 1,233, PDP got 1,401 while APGA won with 1,918.

The collation has however been adjourned for 40 minutes, after which the final result may be announced.

State returning officer and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi said: “We are going to discuss one of the local governments (Orumba North), then in Ihiala there was no election at all. We will take a break now and come back”

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/11/07/anambra-election-apga-wins-in-17-lgas/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...