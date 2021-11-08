AnambraDecides: Soludo’s 90-Year-Old Father Hugs Him As They Celebrate (Video)

AnambraDecides: Soludo’s 90-Year-Old Father Hugs Him As They Jubilate (Photos, Video)

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the Anambra governorship election, Charles Soludo was hugged by his 90-Year-Old father in their family compound in Isuofia, Aguata LGA, while they Jubilate for Soludo’s lead in the election results released so far, IgbereTV reports.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to announce the winner of the election at the time of this report.

https://www.facebook.com/660673490805047/posts/1990314301174286/

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNhP0Ir2bfw

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...