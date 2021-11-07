AnambraDecides2021: Stella Oduah Fails To Win Own LGA For APC, Loses To PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won its first local government area in the Anambra gubernatorial race which began on Saturday.

Valentine Ozigbo the candidate of the opposition party lost in his council where the winner – Charles Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) – equally hails from.

Mr Soludo won in 10 out of the 11 councils which results have been announced by INEC so far before a break that lasted for over an hour.

When the collation of results resumed, Mr Ozigbo who hails from same LGA as the APGA candidate defeated his opponents by clinching 3,445 votes in Ogbaru council where Senator Stella Oduah who recently defected to the APC hails from.

The former apex bank chief trailed behind with 3,051 votes while Andy Uba of the All Progressive Congress APC) came third with 1,178.

Mrs Oduah, a former Aviation Minister, was expected to deliver her domain but results from the area showed she failed to do so.

She joins the growing list of recent defectors to the APC that has failed to win votes for the party. Anambra deputy governor who joined her in the APC was the first to lose his LGA to APGA.



