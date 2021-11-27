Anita Joseph & Her Husband Show How They Prevent Snake Bike In Their Toilet (Pics)

Anita Joseph And Husband, MC Fish Show How They Prevent Snake Bike In Their Toilet (Photos, Video)

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish have joined other Nigerians in taking safety precautions to prevent being bitten by snake that may be hidden in toilet bowl, IgbereTV reports.

In recent news, some people who who sat on their toilet bowls to ease themselves died after being bitten by snake which hid in their toilet bowl.

Anita Joseph and her husband MC Fish made a video demonstrating how she and her husband check their toilet bowl for presence of snake before sitting to ease themselves.

Anita Joseph captioned the video on her Instagram handle;

“Always be careful times are changing.

.

I say make my oga check abi na

… e bi like na dis my restroom I go Dey do videos now”

