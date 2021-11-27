Anita Joseph Kneels For Her Husband To Show That She Doesn’t Control Him (Pix)

Anita Joseph Kneels For Her Husband To Prove That She Doesn’t Control Him (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has shared photos of herself kneeling to adjust her husband, Michael Olagunju’s Agbada dress after she was accused of humiliating him by sharing a video of him massaging her feet in public , IgbereTV reports.

The actress told women not to expect anything from their men if they don’t treat their men as Kings.

She wrote on Instagram;

“My Husband is King Oloworimi

…. If you don’t treat a good man good,please don’t expect anything in return

…..

I still remember the ist Day I met my husband

June 8th 2017

One of my friend discouraged me sha

she hated my hubby then Boyfriend

In her voice this hype man giaaaa noooo jor you know Whi you be plzzz plzzzzzzz

I say dat hype man Dey make me go Gaga oh leave this talk“

Well you won’t understand LOVE till it hits you

…..

See Una eyes moving Una wan hear story

No is for another Day”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWsXnLgjb7T/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Days ago, Anita was accused of making her husband (MC Fish) appear weak by constantly sharing photos and videos where he is serving her.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...