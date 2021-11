Another building has collapsed in the Lekki area of Lagos State, News Direct is reporting.

The collapsed building which is located in Osapa London is under construction.

The number of casualties cannot be ascertained as of press time.

Images shared online showed that a part of the building, which was under construction, collapsed following last night’s downpour.

This is coming following the collapse of a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of the state on Monday.



