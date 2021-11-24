Another Woman Kills Her Husband In Edo State (Video, Photo)

A woman identified simply as Maimuna allegedly killed her husband, Mallam Nasiru Dagana in Jattu-Uzairue, Etsako West Local government of Edo.

This is coming barely a week after another woman allegedly killed her husband in the same Dagana family.

It was earlier reported that the man identified as Abdulateef Dagana was allegedly stabbed to death by his second wife after he caught her with another man in their matrimonial home.

According to Daily Trust, the latest incident happened at the weekend.

A source told the publication that the deceased had gone to the farm with his wives to do some farm work. However, after returning home, a misunderstanding ensued between him and one of the wives which degenerated into a fight.

He said during the fight, the woman pushed her husband and in the process, he hit his head on the floor and fainted.

He said the deceased was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He was given drugs but died moments later.

Watch the video from the latest incident below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFVKst7k6zw

https://dailytrust.com/another-wife-kills-husband-in-edo-family-where-cheating-spouse-murdered-partner

