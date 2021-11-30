APC, PDP resume hostility ahead 2023

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said there is no alternative to the ruling party in 2023.

The party acknowledged what it described as the gang up against it by opposition parties, warning that it will fail.

The Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, said no amount of gang-up orchestrated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can abort the dream of continuity by the APC in 2023.

PDP National Chairman-elect, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, unfolded plans by the main opposition party to mobilise other parties to defeat the APC.

Ayu said the opposition parties owed Nigerians a sacred duty of educating and sensitising them to the “disaster” that awaits the country, if the APC retains power beyond 2023.

The PDP chairman-elect spoke at his private residence in Abuja while hosting the leadership of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

Describing the APC as the “biggest cancer” in the country, Ayu said Nigeria will break up, if the APC retains power.

He chided the Buhari’s administration for maladministration, nepotism, mismanagement of the economy, accumulation of foreign debts, and devaluation of the Naira.

He maintained that PDP will lead other opposition parties to tackle the APC on many critical national issues.

Ayu said: “Things have gone wrong and it is the responsibility of every political party to point them out and provide alternative ways of tackling them, and I believe that if we join hands together, we will change this country for the better.

“Nigeria seems to have the worst currency in Africa. Even Somalia that is a failed state, is doing better than Nigeria. Our currency is in a free fall. That is because we are an import-dependent economy.

“The quality of lives of Nigerians is going down. What used to sell for N10,000 before the APC took over, now sells for about N100, 000. Our people can no longer live a healthy, quality life.

“So, I charge all of you to strengthen Nigeria so that more voices will be speaking about that; it shouldn’t just be PDP.”

CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who led the group, recalled that the PDP initiated the formation of the CUPP as a strong coalition to mobilise Nigerians against the APC government.

He expressed fears that the APC-led Federal Government is adopting delay tactics to dump the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and the electronic transmission of the results.

He said: “It is important to note that they used the trick in the ECOWAS Commission that said nation-states cannot amend their electoral laws six months to elections.

“We have started wasting time again. If action is not taken now, we will have the same problem we had the last time.

“The electronic transmission of votes gives opportunity for credible election in 2023. We believe that these are things you need to look into”.

