APC Stakeholders Ask Buni’s CECPC To Resign Immediately

A group of Concerned APC Stakeholders have asked the Mai Mala Buni led All Progressives Congress APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to Resign Immediately.

In the alternative, the group has requested president Mohammadu Buhari and relevant organs of the party to dissolve the Committee forthwith.

The group led by Ayo Ayaloko said the Committee has failed to deliver on its mandate, having conducted the worst congresses that has further divided and polarized the party since its birth in 2013.



https://independent.ng/just-in-apc-stakeholders-ask-bunis-cecpc-to-resign-immediately/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

