Are Ibadan Real Estate Agents The Worst In Nigeria? Check This Out

Lately I have been scouting for a 2 bedroom apartment in Ibadan for residential use.

See what a greedy Real Estate Agent charged me for a 2 bedroom apartment in Oluyole estate, here in Ibadan:

Rent – N700,000

Agency fee @ 20% = N140,000

Legal fee @ 10% = N70,000

Caution deposit =N70,000

Just imagine being asked to pay N980,000 due to sheer greed of this Estate agents in collusion with greedy landlords☹️

Unfortunately, this is the norm out here as other agents I spoke to were not any different.

Kindly share your experience with Ibadan Real Estate agents or even their greedy colleagues in other states and how you handled them.

