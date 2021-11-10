Arik Airline Staff Arrested while soliciting bribe from airline passengers

A staff of Arik airline has been arrested while soliciting bribe from a airline passenger at the Lagos Airport.

The On Duty Card of the erring staff was immediately withdrawn, followed by her being handed over to relevant security agency for appropriate action in order to serve as deterrent to others.

This followed an emergency meeting of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria on the incessant extortion of passengers by airport officials at the nation’s airports and steps being taken to address the situation.

The meeting had in attendance the MD/CE, Directors of the Authority, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Airport Managers and Airport Chiefs of Security.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu (Mrs.), disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, “Recent embarrassing online videos where passengers complained of acts of extortion at the nation’s airport had necessitated the need to devise multi level strategies to curb the menace.

“The meeting also resolved that henceforth, any erring airport official caught soliciting for bribes at the nation’s airports will be permanently denied access to working at the airports. Officials were also directed to always wear conspicuous name tags anytime they are on duty.

-Punch

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...