Army Warns Solders Against Taking Pictures & Videos During Operations

The Nigerian Army has warned soldiers against filming their operations while on assignment.

The army gave the warning in a statement signed by K.O Bukoye on behalf of Farouk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff.

According to the army, the practice, which it said had become prevalent in recent times contradicts its social media policy and portends dangers for the troops.

It called on its various commands to sensitize troops on the need to desist from indulging in such acts.

The statement read, “Recent happening reveals that troops are still in the habit of taking pictures and videos while conducting operations. This habit has become worrisome as it goes contrary to the social media policy and also portends dire consequences, especially for the personal security of troops.

“It will be recalled that several directives have been given with regards to the aforementioned. This continued act, therefore, suggests the need for continuous sensitization of troops at various theatres.

“In view of the foregoing, I am directed to respectfully request you direct formations and units under your command to continually sensitize troops to desist from taking pictures or videos of operational engagement in their various AQRS. Please treat as important and acknowledge.”

http://saharareporters.com/2021/11/03/nigerian-army-warns-soldiers-against-taking-photos-videos-during-operations

