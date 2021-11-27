Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Today At 1:30 Pm

Aiming to bounce back from defeat at Anfield, let’s take a look at our Arsenal predicted lineup to face Newcastle United on Saturday.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 20: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks dejected following their side’s defeat in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on November 20, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks dejected following their side’s defeat in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s 10-game unbeaten run came to an emphatic end with a heavy defeat to Liverpool at the weekend, but they have the chance to turn things around against the Premier League’s bottom side on Saturday.

Newcastle United travel to the Emirates Stadium, and with no game for five days on either side of the match, Mikel Arteta isn’t going to have any restrictions on his starting lineup – barring the injuries to Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac.

Here’s our Arsenal predicted lineup to take on Newcastle United.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...