Arsenal Vs Watford Today At 3pm

Arsenal can match Mikel Arteta record vs Watford.

When you don’t lose for nine matches in all competitions, nobody gets away without knowing it. If you’re Manchester City then, whatever, it’s normal, or even Chelsea and Liverpool. Arsenal fans have allowed themselves to bask in this, though.

And rightly so. Yes, this run contains wins over Norwich, Burnley and AFC Wimbledon, but it also has Aston Villa, Brighton, Leicester, Leeds and Tottenham in there. Some were fortunate draws, admittedly, but the point stands.

For a club that’s gone through some fairly miserable times of late – which is all relative, of course – the chance to get giddy about this stretch of matches is going to be jumped at without hesitation.

That doesn’t mean tempering emotions isn’t in order, mind you. This young group will endure rough times ahead and the key is being behind them through thick and thin. Besides, it’s the best run of results since Mikel Arteta took charge

