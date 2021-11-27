ASR Africa Boosts Ogun State’s Healthcare With ₦2.5 Billion Grant

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) – brainchild of Industrialist, philanthropist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has awarded Ogun State Government a N2.5billion Naira ASR Africa Tertiary Healthcare Systems Support grant towards the construction of a Mother & Child Hospital at the state-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University. This N2.5billion grant, which was presented to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun at a ceremony in Abeokuta, was drawn from the $100mil­lion annual ASR Africa Fund for Social Develop­ment and Renewal.

Presenting the award letter for the “ASR Africa Mother & Child Hospital” to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ubon Udoh, Managing Director, ASR Africa Initiative said the grant was part of efforts by Abdul Samad Rabiu, the founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group to give back to Nigeria and the Africa continent. Udoh added that the state-focused Tertiary Healthcare Systems Support Grant was awarded to Ogun State and 3 others in 2021 in recognition of their current efforts in delivering quality healthcare services and infrastructure within those states.

According to Udoh, “The grant is part of efforts of the Chairman of the BUA Group Abdul Samad Rabiu to give back to the African Continent and make a lasting impact in sustainable development as a means of uplifting and restoring the dignity and lives of Africans. “We believe that upon completion, the N2.5billion ASR Africa Maternal & Child Hospital will boost the tertiary healthcare delivery system, train adequate personnel, and drastically reduce maternal and child mortality rates in Ogun state.”, he added.

Reacting, Governor Dapo Abiodun thanked the ASR Africa Initiative and its founder Abdul Samad Rabiu for their continuous support to the people of Ogun State and noted that his government remains focused on improving the socio-economic well-being of citizens especially around healthcare delivery.

The Governor said the ASR Africa Mother and Child Hospital will provide additional opportunities for the people to access medical care in the state reaffirming his administration’s commitment to put in place appropriate policies towards providing efficient and effective healthcare for the people.

The brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.



https://politicsnigeria.com/asr-africa-boosts-ogun-states-healthcare-with-n2-5-billion-grant/

