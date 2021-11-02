Atalanta Vs Manchester United – UCL – 1 – 0 (Live)

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has released the squad list for the home game against Manchester United, when Berat Djimsiti returns to the squad.

The 28-year-old Albanian suffered a fractured arm and has missed the last four League games and the first leg against the Red Devils in the Champions League.

But Djimsiti is back in contention for the match at Gewiss Stadium tomorrow, as Gasperini has included him in the matchday squad for the big game in Bergamo.

Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel and Josip Ilicic are all involved, while Italy international Matteo Pessina is still out with a calf injury.

ATALANTA SQUAD TO FACE MANCHESTER UNITED

Goalkeepers: Musso, Rossi, Sportiello;

Defenders: Maehle, Palomino, Pezzella, Djimsiti, Demiral, Zappacosta, Scalvini, Lovato

Midfielders: Koopmeiners, Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic, Malinovskyi, Miranchuk

Attackers: Zapata, Muriel, Piccoli, Ilicic

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...