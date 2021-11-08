Avalanche Of Snow Collapses On Woman’s Head In China (Pics, Video)

TERRIFYING: Moment huge slabs of snow thunder down onto woman’s head as she walks up the steps to her home in China

This is the terrifying moment an avalanche of fresh snow collapsed onto a woman’s head during a cold spell in northern China.

Footage shows the woman gingerly walking up the steps to her home in Langfang, Hebei province, on November 7 after retrieving a package.

She was about to open the door when a huge slab of snow slid down from the roof and almost crushed her.

Footage shows large blocks whacking her on the head as she tries to take cover.

The shocked woman ran from the avalanche, which buried the stairs in ice.

She was reportedly uninjured but needed to go back inside to recover from the shock and change clothes.

Large parts of northern China, including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and Inner Mongolia, have this month been hit by freezing temperatures and the first snowfall of the year. It has sparked highway closures and flight and train cancellations.

Forecasters said the winter weather struck around a month earlier than usual due to the climate phenomenon known as La Niña.

The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) has forecast major snowfalls in the coming days, with cold waves that will move southwards and engulf most of China.



Lalasticlala

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-iFpTh_oHuU

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10177229/amp/Scary-moment-huge-slabs-snow-thunder-woman-roof-Hebei-Province-China-Video.html

