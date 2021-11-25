Ayiri Emami Asks IGP To Investigate Alleged Stealing Of Olu Of Warri’s Crown

Chief Ayiri Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom has urged the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to as a matter of urgency direct a special investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged stealing of two royal crowns belonging to the Warri Kingdom.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ayiri said even though he has refrained from commenting on the case which is in court, it is imperative for him to clear his name over some publications linking him with the alleged invasion and stealing.

While describing the allegations levelled against him as mere falsehood, Ayiri who insisted that he remains the Ologbotsere of Warri said the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 5, Benin City acted as a collaborator by not carrying out a proper investigation of the matter.

He said the IGP should a thorough investigation be done while anybody found culpable should be made to face the music.

“He said “Actually, I don’t want to speak on this matter because the case is in court. But my family and associates have urged me to speak out because of some sponsored publications where it was alleged that I was arraigned for breaking into the Olu’s palace and stealing a crown. I know nothing about the stolen crown or any other allegations they have made”.

“Irrespective of whether the case is in court or not, the IGP should carry out a proper investigation on this matter and let anyone involved in this case be brought to book. On my part, I am also ready to pursue it to a logical conclusion”.

“I don’t believe in the investigation carried out by the police in Benin. The AIG in Benin is a collaborator. He did not do a thorough investigation on this matter at all. He appears to be acting a script. The Commissioner of Police in Delta and the Area Commander knows that they lay siege on the palace for almost two weeks. What is happening is an embarrassment to Nigeria, the Itsekiri nation and the police”.

“I’m glad they used the word ‘alleged’. As far as I am concerned, it is an unfounded allegation. Everyone, including the police that took me to court know that I knew nothing about the invasion of the palace.

“Those that laid siege on the palace and moved out valuables, including other things I don’t want to mention are the same people running to the police and making all sorts of allegations. It is left for them to prove whether I have a hand in the stolen crown”.

“To me, it is a very shameful thing to do because our crown is highly revered and prestigious. For us Itsekiris, that crown is the only thing we have. No reasonable man can just wake up and say that he has bought his own crown. If I were they, If truly the crown was stolen, I will ensure I get the crown before my coronation as long as they don’t have any hidden agenda”.

