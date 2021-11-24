Azeez Maruf ‘Tula Oyo’ Kidnapped By Soldiers In Oyo – Family

Sultanat @Sultanat__

Thread

It was on the 18th of November, 2021. Early in the morning of that Thursday, my father, in his usual and habitual way of spraying grains for domestic animals, was outside feeding them when he observed some military men roaming about in the street right beside his car.

He really did not want to challenge them but he felt challenging them was the best thing to do just to be security conscious. My father asked them what their mission was and who they are looking for in the community at that time of the day. That was when they said they needed him for interrogation at their office. Hearing this, he accepted to follow them but made a request to be allowed to enter the house and put on his wears as he can’t follow them with his towel on. They said he can’t enter the house to do anything. That was when he called us (his children) out.

I got out dragging issues with the guys, they showed me their I.D card but I asked for their arrest warrant, they were not able to produce one. They said they just want to interrogate my father.

After series of forth and back, they later allowed him dress up, and as well allowed my brother to follow him. Between the twinkle of an eye, men of operation burst came with full force saying he had to go with them.

According to my brother who went with him, when they got to the operation burst office here in Oyo town They changed every tune, they dropped my brother there, signed out of the operation burst office, They started rough handling my father, Handcuffed him, Pushed him into the car, blindfolded him and drove away without letting anyone know where they took him, all in the name of interrogation.

We were not able to reach through my Dad, as his phone was just ringing and no one picked. Later in the night around 11pm or thereabouts, they brought my dad home on handcuff with a very stressed and tired face to request for his mobile phone.

They asked if it was the only Android phone he has, which we said Yes, my father was looking tired and weak with swollen eyeballs, The soldiers promised that my father would be home the second day but Till this moment my father is not home yet. Neither do we know my father’s whereabouts. He was rendered incommunicado since that day and we have no idea where he was locked in. All our efforts to get in touch with the operation burst is getting null and void. That was when we realized my father, who’s the breadwinner of the family was actually being kidnapped by the men in uniform. This isn’t any interrogation but pure kidnapping.

please help us out on this matter.

please help us out on this matter. We don’t know anyone to turn to. Is this how things supposed to be done? Should kidnapping be done in the disgust of Interrogation? We were not made where he is in case we want to check on him. NO OFFENSE WAS MADE KNOWN!!!

No evidence was made known and we hear nothing from them since that day. We need to know the offence of my father. We Need to know why he is being maltreated. This is pure stampede on his right as the peace loving citizen of this country. Pleaseee help me

@mrmacaronii @UnclePamilerin @MobilePunch @SamuelOtigba

#JusticeforTulaOyo #FreeTulaOyo

#JusticeforTulaOyo #FreeTulaOyo

