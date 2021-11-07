The Kebbi state governor Senator Atiku
Abubakar Bagudu Thursday dissolved the
21 local governments chairmen and their
councilors in Kebbi state.
In a press release made available to
journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the governor
made the dissolution after hosting the
outgoing chairmen at the government
house in Birnin Kebbi.
Earlier in his speech, he thanked them for
dilligently serving the state for the period
they were elected ” i thank you most
profoundly for your selfless services to the
state he said”though no mentioned was
made to whom will they hand over to.
It will recalled be that, their tenure in office
officially terminates Thursday 4th February
2021, similarly the state independent
electoral commission kebbi state had slated
February 5th 2021 for local councils polls
across the 21 local governments in Kebbi
state.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/11/bagudu-dissolves-21-local-councils-chairmen-councilors-in-kebbi/