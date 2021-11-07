The Kebbi state governor Senator Atiku

Abubakar Bagudu Thursday dissolved the

21 local governments chairmen and their

councilors in Kebbi state.

In a press release made available to

journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the governor

made the dissolution after hosting the

outgoing chairmen at the government

house in Birnin Kebbi.

Earlier in his speech, he thanked them for

dilligently serving the state for the period

they were elected ” i thank you most

profoundly for your selfless services to the

state he said”though no mentioned was

made to whom will they hand over to.

It will recalled be that, their tenure in office

officially terminates Thursday 4th February

2021, similarly the state independent

electoral commission kebbi state had slated

February 5th 2021 for local councils polls

across the 21 local governments in Kebbi

state.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/11/bagudu-dissolves-21-local-councils-chairmen-councilors-in-kebbi/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...