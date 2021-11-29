Ballon D’or 2021: Who Goes Home With The Award Tonight?

Today Monday 29th November 4:30pm france time, is the ballon d’or ceremony. Who goes home with the award.

Messi

Lewandowski

For me it’s messi. Oya let me know yours?

The Ballon d’Or award ceremony is one of the most anticipated events in the football world. The award, first given out in 1956, is presented by the French weekly magazine, France Football, to the best footballer of the year.

The prestige of the Ballon d’Or is such that the editor-in-chief of France Football, Pascal Ferre, recently revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo confessed to him that his core aim is to have won more Ballon d’Or awards than Lionel Messi by the time he retires. This is according to the Madrid-based daily, Marca.

The 2021 edition of the Ballon d’Or is the 65th award ceremony. The men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or winners will be crowned at a gala event at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on Monday, November 29.

The event will also hand out the Kopa Trophy, given to the best men’s player under 21; and the Yashin Trophy handed to the best goalkeeper.

The last men’s Ballon d’Or winner is the Argentine skipper Lionel Messi, who in 2019 picked up his sixth award, the most in the award’s history.

https://punchng.com/who-will-win-2021-ballon-dor/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...