Bandits Require Money, Land Compensation To Stop Killings – Sheikh Gumi

The self-appointed mediator for bandits said only religion can be used to pacify bandits to embrace peace.

Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi says bandits have refused to end hostilities against the Nigerian government because they were not given land and “enough money”.

Mr Gumi said past attempts “to broker peace” with the bandits failed because they were not compensated “with lands or cattle or money big enough to help halt hostilities.”

He added that sometimes the government would “just give them (bandits) a million or two million and get their weapons without even looking at how they survive.”

In a live stream on his Facebook page on Tuesday, the self-appointed mediator for bandits said only religion can be used to pacify them to embrace peace.

Mr Gumi had once compared bandits to Niger Delta militants and asked that a federal ministry be established to address their grievances and that of killer Fulani herders.

Contrary to Mr Gumi’s stance, Katsina Governor Aminu Masari, openly admitting that Fulanis are the bandits killing and kidnapping Nigerians, said they don’t deserve amnesty.



Peoples Gazette

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...