Banky W & Adesua Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With Loved-Up Photos

Banky W and wife Adesua Etomi are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary on Thursday, 25th November 2021, IgbereTV reports.

The couple released loved-up photos and expressed their love for each other via their respective Instagram accounts.

See their posts below.

Banky W wrote;

“You’re my song, my rhymes, my heart, my light, my muse, my melody, my everything, my Wife.

I’ll be writing about you for the rest of my life, because you’re the best of my life –

I love you now more than ever. I’ll love you 4ever.

Happy Anniversary Shuga

#BAAD2017 #BAADforever”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWsaDlTt3fS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Adesua Etomi wrote;

“You will ALWAYS be my favourite part of me’. Without you, I’d be living in black and white’.

Baby daddy, my Zaddy, you mean the world to me.

Happy 4th Year Anniversary Bubba.

I love you. Forever. Truly, madly, deeply. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

#BAADFOREVER”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWscUVJKtdB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

