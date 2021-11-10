Barcelona new manager, Xavi Hernandez, is reportedly set to get rid of three players in the January transfer window.

Xavi was appointed as Barcelona’s new manager last Friday following the sacking of Ronald Koeman last month.

The former midfield maestro was unveiled by Barcelona on Monday at Camp Nou.

The 2010 World Cup winner signed a two-and-half-year deal with Barcelona after saying his goodbyes to Qatari side, Al-Sadd.

According to Fichajes, the three players Xavi wants Barcelona to offload are Samuel Umtiti, Luuk de Jong and Neto, as he looks to bolster his squad.

The report added Xavi has communicated his plans to sell the trio to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, hoping that their sales would create room on the wage bill to bring in a few players of his liking.

Umtiti has been pretty much out of favour since last season, De Jong was Koeman’s signing and has struggled to contribute so far in his tenure at Barcelona, while Neto has no chance of usurping goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Xavi will now hope to lead Barcelona to victory when they take on Espanyol on November 20 after the international break.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/11/10/barcelona-manager-xavi-puts-up-3-players-for-sale-full-list/

ILLIKANNU DONALD CHUKWUMA

