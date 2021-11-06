Basketmouth Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Elsie (Pics)

Comedian Basketmouth Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Elsie (Photos)

Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 11th wedding anniversary with his wife, Elsie Okpocha, today 6th November 2021, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing a loved-up photo of himself and his wife, he wrote;

“After you gave me a fake phone number the 1st day I met you, no be 11yrs we don marry so? This life sha, shakara no good sometimes.

Happy Anniversary to you @elsieokpocha thanks for choosing me, thanks for saying yes, thanks for giving me a beautiful home and thank you for being my wife.

Love you forever.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CV7chT8qG4h/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

His wife, Elsie also took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the day. She shared their loved-up photos and wrote;

“Forever and For Always is what we will always be❤️❤️….

I love you till Eternity Baby

Happy 11th Anniversary to us❤️

@basketmouth

@shaniatwain : forever and for Always

#theokpochas #happyanniversary”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CV7fHwJjhX_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

