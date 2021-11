UpdateFrom NAIJA COVER . COM

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye finalist, Angel Smith has achieved another of her 2020/2021 goals by buying herself a Range Rover SUV.

The 21-year-old writer took to Instagram on Sunday evening, November 7, to share photos of her new ride.

I paid rent and then I bought a car, grateful for 2021. It’s given me so much.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CV-1K7QIxi3/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...