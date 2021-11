First runner up of Big Brother Naija Lockdown Dorathy Bachor celebrates her 26th Birthday with an exclusive Squid Games Themed party.

The celebrant was dressed as the green light-red light doll while some of the attendees were the games participants and others were workmen/shooters.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdIivcjLYI8

