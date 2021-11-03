BBNaija’s Khafi Celebrates Her 31st Birthday (Photo)

Big Brother Naija star, Khafi took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 31st birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

She shared new photo of herself with the caption;

“+1

I am so so happy to be alive. God has blessed this little girl and given her everything she ever desired and more. I am loved, I am blessed and I can attest to God’s goodness in the land of the living. Happy Birthday Khafi “

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVzZbtoK1XY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sometimes you need to look back and realise that you prayed for the things you have now. I wrote this when I was 13 years old. And everything has come true, and more. By the age of 23 I was running for election in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, and my face was literally on a flyer through the letterbox of every household of my area. Almost another 10 years on and the terrain is bigger and wider and God still isnt through with me yet, can you imagine? I used to mope around on my birthday as it always reminded me of what I haven’t achieved and what I haven’t done but this is the first birthday in a while that I am soooo HAPPY. I’m not looking at what I don’t have, but what I do and I give thanks today on my birthday and I will forever more. God is GOOD!!!!



https://www.instagram.com/p/CV0GoY8q8RM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

